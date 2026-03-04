Victoria and David Beckham send birthday love to Brooklyn on his 27th amid feud

Despite their ongoing rift, Victoria and David Beckham continue to express love for their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.
Ringing in their eldest child’s 27th birthday, the former Spice Girls alum and the English former footballer took to their respective Instagram stories on Wednesday, March 4, sending birthday love to Brooklyn.
In her stories, Victoria posted two heartwarming throwback photos, with first featuring her with David and then-young Brooklyn, smiling brightly as they posed for the snap in a pool.
“Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” she captioned with a red heart emoji.
Meanwhile, the second image captured the English fashion designer playing with her baby boy in a garden, with a caption, stating, “Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” followed by a string of red heart emojis.
David, on his official Instagram stories, also posted the same pool snap, wishing, “27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x.”
In the second update, he posted a black-and-white throwback photo with Brooklyn, once again assuring, “Happy Birthday Bust. Love you x.”
Victoria and David Beckham’s heartfelt birthday wishes for Brooklyn Beckham come amid the ongoing rift between them and their eldest son.
As per the aspiring chef, his fashion designer mum “hijacked” his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, during their wedding, and along with David, tried enforcing her views on him.