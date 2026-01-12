Anushka Sharma pens heart-melting note on daughter Vamika’s 5th birthday

Anushka Sharma is celebrating her baby girl’s milestone day.
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress on Sunday, January 11, rang in the fifth birthday of her daughter, Vamika, whom she shares with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the PK starlet re-posted a warm post about the changes motherhood bring in the life of a woman, and penned a heart-melting note alongside.
In the post, the Instagram user wrote, “Motherhood changes you in ways that matter. You don’t have to stay who you were before. Heal the parts of you that were never held - so you don’t pass on your wounds. Step back for a moment so they can learn to meet their own needs someday. Let motherhood change you - and take responsibility for this new version of you.”
Marking Vamika’s special day, Anushka Sharma expressed, “And I wouldn’t go back to any version of me that didn’t know you, my child.”
She concluded the note by adding her daughter’s date of birth, “11 Jan 2021.”
About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:
Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in Italy, after years of speculation about their romance.
The lovebirds are parents to two children – daughter Vamika, 5, and son Akaay, 11-month-old.