Asim Azhar electrifies crowd in first ‘MZHT’ performance with Sabri Sisters

  By Sidra Khan
Asim Azhar sets the stage on fire as he performs 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' live for first time with the Sabri Sisters

Electrifying the crowd comes effortlessly to Asim Azhar!

In a thrilling post shared on Instagram on Sunday, January 11, the 29-year-old Pakistani singer-songwriter and musician dropped an exciting video, featuring him performing his superhit new track, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

The live performance – took place in Karachi – marked the singer’s first live performance with the Sabri Sisters, Saman and Anamta Sabri – who have collaborated with Asim for the hit song.

“sun le ye sadaaaaa. kaisi dillagi hai tu? finally got to perform mzht together on stage and wow,” captioned the Tera Woh Pyar hitmaker.

The video begins with Asim Azhar belting out the hit lyrics of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu as the Sabri Sisters join him on stage, sending the audience into a frenzy.

With the stage lit up in vibrant lights and fans electrified by the spectacle, the trio performed the viral OST live, making the moment unforgettable.

Fans’ reactions:

Asim Azhar’s Instagram post quickly caught fans;’ attention, who flooded the comments with their excited reactions.

“Brother Asim, how do you make such a masterpiece?” asked one with admiration.

Another praised, ‘Attended your concert for the first time and loved the show. You were so good. The Energy, the vocals, and the vibe were 10/10. Had great time.”

“IT WAS SO FUN !!! YOU SLAYED SO HARD AS ALWAYS... GOT TO SEE YOU FOR THE FIRST TIME WAITED 7 YEARS FOR THIS AND IT WAS WORTH THE WAIT FOR SURE !!” wrote a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth swooned, “Meri zindagi hai tu that’s it.”

About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu:

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is the title track for the hit Pakistani TV drama of the same name that stars Bilal Abbas and Hania Aamir in lead roles.

The song has been sung by Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters.

