Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals at Golden Globes red carpet

  • By Hafsa Noor
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas set couple goals during their joint appearance at the Golden Globes red carpet.

Before presenting at the star-studded event, the Indian actress said on E! Live that attending high-profile events feel easier with her husband.

Priyanka shared on the red carpet, "It makes it so much easier, you know, because it could be a little nerve-wracking to go on that stage in front of so many people, but when we're together, it's fun and funny. It makes it easier. I'm cheering for The Pitt."

Nick, 33, added, "Yeah, it's been such a great year in film and TV. We watched Marty Supreme recently. We loved that. It would be awesome to see Timothée [Chalamet] win. But we don't really have a guilty pleasure thing in our house. Everything's fair game. We can watch whatever you like."

Host Zuri Hall asked the couple about their favorite shows and movies, including any guilty pleasure picks.

Priyanka quipped, "No, we can watch whatever you like. I'm trying to watch Love Island." 

Her husband chimed in, "I'll watch it," though Chopra added, "He won't partake as much."

While concluding the interview, the Quantico alum revealed her favorite star is Love Island USA season 7 is Olandria Carthen,

To note, Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018.

