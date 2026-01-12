Emraan Hashmi on why films with 'toxic' heroes are a hit

Emraan Hashmi gets honest about one of the most controversial topics of Bollywood; toxic heroes.
Talking about the increased debates on the aggressive romanticism, misogyny and toxicity in the entertainment industry, the Haq actor shared his two cents saying, “The hypermasculine man who’s seen as toxic is what’s doing in theatres.”
He raised his eyebrows on a certain opinion, specifically talking about the backlash against the "woke culture" that's spreading on social media and globally.
“There’s a huge uproar because a woke culture has started off through social media and generally around the world,” said Hashmi.
According to the 46-year-old actor, there’s an uproar surrounding it but that’s what people are buying tickets for.
“That’s predominantly how our country is," the Ground Zero star in the end said.
On the professional front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web.
The Neeraj Pandey directional web-series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Anurag Sinha, and Nandish Sandhu.
Apart from the cast, the upcoming crime thriller also stars Kamal Lalwwani, Jameel Khan, Hemant Kher, Sumit Nijhawan, and Veerendra Saxena.
It’s worth mentioning here that Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web is set to premiere on Netflix on January 14, 2026.