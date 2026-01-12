Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy

Iqra Aziz has shared a thoughtful note for her husband Yasir Hussain amid second pregnancy.
On Sunday, January 11, the Suno Chanda starlet took to Instagram Stories and reposted a note, tagging her partner.
The note read, "Dear husband, Five years ago, we wouldn't have recognized this life. Not because we didn't dream it- but because we hadn't survived what it took to earn it yet. This didn't come from luck. No shortcuts. No handouts."
It continued, "It came from long nights, hard choices. swallowed pride, and showing up even when we were exhausted. We built this while tired. While scared. While carrying more than we let people see."
Iqra and Yasir exchanged the wedding vows on December 28, 2019, in Karachi.
The poignant message further read, "And I'm so damn proud of us. Not for where we are — but for how we got here. We earned every inch. Together.
Yasir and his wife announced their second pregnancy on November 11, 2025.
The Pakistani power couple is known for showing public affection through thoughtful notes and sweet gestures.
For those unversed, the romantic duo welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, in July 202.