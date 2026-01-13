Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities

The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer has been officially named billionaire by Forbes

  • By Web Desk
Beyoncés father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles recently made a confession about his daughter and how she sees wealth despite her billionaire status.

Knowles recently spoke to Page Six on Sunday, January 11, where he confessed that he has never heard his 44-year-old singer daughter talking about money.

“It’s always been, ‘How can I make my fans happy? How can I be the best at what I’m doing?,’” said the 74-year-old father.

Her father went on to praise his superstar daughter’s ground values, adding, “Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers.

“And I love that about her. That’s just not Beyoncé. That’s not who she is.”

According to Knowles, the Single Ladies hitmaker is motivated by being the very best.

In the end, Mathew Knowles noted that his daughter is motivated by making her fans happy and giving back to the community as well.

His interview comes weeks after his daughter appeared on Forbes’ rich list at the end of 2025.

In December 2025, the magazine announced that Beyoncé’s net worth has surpassed $1 billion, and she's now the fifth musician to achieve this feat, joining the likes of her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and, Rihanna.

'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes
Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes
Danielle breaks silence on NewJeans exit in emotional first livestream
Danielle breaks silence on NewJeans exit in emotional first livestream
Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez
Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card
Sydney Sweeney beau Scooter Braun breaks silence on 'trust issues' rumours
Sydney Sweeney beau Scooter Braun breaks silence on 'trust issues' rumours

Popular News

Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities

Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
7 minutes ago
Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing

Philippines landfill collapse: Death toll rises to 11, dozens missing
33 minutes ago
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website

Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
10 hours ago