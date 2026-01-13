Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles recently made a confession about his daughter and how she sees wealth despite her billionaire status.
Knowles recently spoke to Page Six on Sunday, January 11, where he confessed that he has never heard his 44-year-old singer daughter talking about money.
“It’s always been, ‘How can I make my fans happy? How can I be the best at what I’m doing?,’” said the 74-year-old father.
Her father went on to praise his superstar daughter’s ground values, adding, “Her money came with the success, but that has never been a goal of hers.
“And I love that about her. That’s just not Beyoncé. That’s not who she is.”
According to Knowles, the Single Ladies hitmaker is motivated by being the very best.
In the end, Mathew Knowles noted that his daughter is motivated by making her fans happy and giving back to the community as well.
His interview comes weeks after his daughter appeared on Forbes’ rich list at the end of 2025.
In December 2025, the magazine announced that Beyoncé’s net worth has surpassed $1 billion, and she's now the fifth musician to achieve this feat, joining the likes of her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and, Rihanna.