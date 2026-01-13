Entertainment
Zayn Malik drops exciting news as he marks 33rd birthday in zombie-themed bash

The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ crooner’ treats music lovers with exciting news on his 33rd birthday

  • By Riba Shaikh
Zayn Malik recently dropped exciting news for his fans on his birthday.

The singer, who just turned 33 on Monday, January 12, had a Zombie-themed birthday bash.

In his Instagram Story, Malik posted a cake that read “Happy Birthday, Zayn”. It was topped with a figure of Norman Reedus’ character.

Source: Instagram
According to the The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker, the birthday boy hinted at an upcoming tour.

Source: Instagram
His story included a link to Zayn 2026, an upcoming tour that has stops across the United Kingdom, Mexico, the United States and South America.

“Thank you for all the love. 33! Have a little something in return for you, X big love – Z,” he posted on his story.

Source: Instagram
According to the official website, his highly anticipated tour will have seven stops in the United Kingdom and three days in Mexico.

The U.S. leg will feature 29 shows, while South America is set to host six dates.

For the unversed, the former One Direction member embarked on his first-ever solo tour titled "Stairway to the Sky Tour" in 2024 that concluded last year in March.

For the unversed, Zayn Malik celebrates his birthday every year on January 12.

