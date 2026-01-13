Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note  

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, are seemingly promoting an amicable relationship!  

The Krrish actor, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 10th, has received a belated birthday wish from his former partner.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Khan took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to Roshan.

As her sweet statement garnered fans' attention on social media, the eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the amicable bond between the two exes as the mom-of-two also included her former husband’s new flame, Saba Azad, in her tribute.

Khan penned her note, which read, "Coz you will always be the Sky full of stars to all of us… Happy birthday, Rye.. wish you and Saboo endless love and the best of life."

"From here to beyond eternity let us all be connected beyond family and heart monsters we are all blessed, and the universe will protect all of us," the 50-year-old Indian interior designer concluded her post.

She also added a few glimpses of Roshan and Azad from their recent beach getaway.

The homage immediately sparked a frenzy among fans as several rushed to the comments section to praise the designer for her generosity.

One fan commented, "What a lady you’re @suzkr. Ur forgiveness is another level."

"You are one incredible human being. God bless you, beautiful soul," another noted.

Meanwhile, a third said, "The last picture is cutest."

For those unaware, Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan announced their high-profile separation on December 13th, 2013.

The former couple, who are also parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, finalised their divorce in November 2014.

