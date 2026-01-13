Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'

Anil Kapoor has extended his best wishes for his “truly brilliant friend” Rani Mukerji ahead of Mardaani 3.
Taking to his social media on Tuesday, January 13, the Nayak: The Real Hero star penned a heartfelt note for his co-star on completing three decades in Bollywood while “rooting” for Mukerji’s upcoming movie.
Sharing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starlet's lengthy letter posted by the YRF (Yash Raj Films) on his story, the 69-year-old actor and producer wrote, “Dear Rani, 30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, seeable, tradable, watchable and, above all, truly brilliant – as an actress, friend, and human being!”
“Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you,” he added.
Besides sharing a strong professional bond, Mukerji and Kapoor are very close friends and have shown support for each other on different occasions.
Mr India also shared the trailer of the upcoming Aditya Chopra film on his Instagram story and said, “Absolutely thrilling! Shivani Shivaji Roy is back and fiercer than ever. Can’t wait for Mardaani 3!”
Mardaani 3 is the third instalment of the action thriller film “that has garnered love and acclaim over 10 years.”
The film directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who has assisted on films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Gunday, Sultan, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, is all set to open in cinemas on January 30.