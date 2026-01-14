Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukherji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod 

Alia Bhatt has paid a heartfelt tribute to Rani Mukherji for her acting comeback with the upcoming movie, Mardaani 3.
On Tuesday, January 13th, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the new film, which is already creating buzz on the internet.
Re-sharing the viral trailer of Mardaani 3, Bhatt wrote, "30 years of unforgettable performances and now one more."
"Cannot wait to watch Mardaani 3!" the mom of one enthusiastically concluded her caption.
In addition to Alia Bhatt’s praise, another Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor, also celebrated Rani Mukherji’s 30-year milestone and her latest film.
Taking to his X account, the Animal actor penned, "30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, sellable, tradable, watchable and above all, truly brilliant."
"As an actress, friend and human being! Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you," the 69-year-old Indian actor and film producer noted.
For those unaware, Rani Mukherji is making her acting comeback with a new film, Mardaani 3, which will hit the theatres on January 30th, 2026.