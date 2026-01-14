Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukherji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod

'Mardaani 3' is set to premiere later in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukherjis upcoming film Mardaani 3 with sweet nod
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukherji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod 

Alia Bhatt has paid a heartfelt tribute to Rani Mukherji for her acting comeback with the upcoming movie, Mardaani 3.

On Tuesday, January 13th, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the new film, which is already creating buzz on the internet.

Re-sharing the viral trailer of Mardaani 3, Bhatt wrote, "30 years of unforgettable performances and now one more."

"Cannot wait to watch Mardaani 3!" the mom of one enthusiastically concluded her caption. 

In addition to Alia Bhatt’s praise, another Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor, also celebrated Rani Mukherji’s 30-year milestone and her latest film. 

P.C.: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram
P.C.: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram 

Taking to his X account, the Animal actor penned, "30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, sellable, tradable, watchable and above all, truly brilliant."

"As an actress, friend and human being! Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you," the 69-year-old Indian actor and film producer noted.

For those unaware, Rani Mukherji is making her acting comeback with a new film, Mardaani 3, which will hit the theatres on January 30th, 2026. 

Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release
Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims
Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport
Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport
Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation
Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser

Popular News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reveal one thing that keeps them grounded

an hour ago
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri

Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri

2 hours ago
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event

Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
2 hours ago