Mahhi Vij breaks silence on alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali 

  By Riba Shaikh
Mahhi Vij finally recently spoke out on rumours that she received alimony worth 5 crore from ex-husband, Jay Bhanushali.

The rumours have been making rounds on social media that the actress received 5 crores in alimony especially after the former couple announced their plans to divorce earlier this month.

Now, according to Pinkvilla, Vij has addressed the rumours and denied earning a massive amount.

In her latest vlog on YouTube channel, she told her fans and followers, "Right now, I am seeing a lot of people on Instagram. Don't act with half-knowledge. I'm reading things like 'Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.' People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It's so sad."

In a 8 minute-minute video, she once again confirmed her split with Bhanushali, sharing, "Yes, I am separated from Jay. We are divorced, but we remain good friends."

The Laal Ishq actress also clarified that neither of them liked any drama, so they "mutually decided" to part without fights, arguments, or negativity.

The former couple got married in 2011 and are parents of three children; Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali in a joint statement announced their divorce on January 4, 2026.

