Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th 

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem's heart is so full as she marks her 30th birthday with gratitude!
On Tuesday, January 13th, the Ishq Murshid-famed Pakistani actress took to her official Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to her fans who made her the leading actress of the country.
Saleem also released a carousel of photos from her intimate birthday celebrations, which she spent with her close pals and family members.
The Khaie starlet began her emotionally-filled statement, which read, "Almost kept this to myself and my journal—one Rameen insists she’ll someday sell and make a living out of. But then I was reminded that gratitude sometimes deserves to be spoken, and I owe you all a heartfelt thank you for the love you’ve shown me over the years."
"Spent my birthday in my own home - something I was told can never happen this early with one saying more no’s than yes but here we are always believing in Allah’s power above all and the idea that whatever you want always comes to you when your neeyat is saaf- (your intention is pure) you just need that insane, unshakeable belief-the kind that survives both your worst days and your best days," Saleem added.
The popular actress also revealed that she has completed six years in the entertainment industry today.
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has recently appeared in the ongoing television show Sanwal Yaar Piya, alongside Parizaad actor Ahmed Ali Akbar and Feroze Khan.