  • By Fatima Hassan
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52

Malaika Arora has opened up about doing item songs at the age of 52!

The Indian actress and dancer, who has long been associated with giving scintillating performances in Bollywood songs, addressed this phenomenon and said that she doesn’t see any reason for not accepting this "image" of her and owning what she is doing with conviction.

During her appearance on The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube, Arora discussed her career, personal life and everything in between.

"Why not? Why do I need to tone it down or apologise for it? I mean, you get trolled for things, and many people say different things — but I don’t understand what the big deal is," the Thamma actress added.

She continued, "Dance is an expression, enjoyed in its true glory and its true form. I feel truly blessed that I can do all this at 52; I must be doing something right."

She has previously touched on the topic and the evolving nature of such songs as well.

For those unaware, Malaika Arora has appeared in songs like Anarkali from Housefull 2, Munni Badnaam in Dabangg, Hoth Rasiley in Welcome, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, among many more.  

