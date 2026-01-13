Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims

The first month of 2026 has proven to be less than ideal for Karan Aujla, who has been accused of cheating on his wife, Palak Aujla.
Karan, who has been enjoying steady fame since his 2024 hit song Tauba Tauba, has been hit with a wave of allegations after a US-based singer claimed he hid his marital status and engaged in an extramarital affair with her.
Known as MS Gori, the singer and actress claimed that Karan was romantically involved with her while hiding the fact that he was married.
She is part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym and called out the singer on her Instagram account.
Turning to her Instagram Stories, MS Gori revealed that a number of singers had approached her.
and that they are allegedly being silenced by Karan after reports about their affair went viral online.
"When you speak the truth, people who benefit from silence will get uncomfortable. That's not our problem... Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability," she penned in one of her stories.
In another story, she claimed that many influencers have reached out to her, sharing that they are being threatened by Karan's team and are trying to silence her.
Moreover, MS Gori in the latest update shared that she will be making a public statement about the allegations tomorrow.
Notably, Karan Aujla and Palak Aujla tied the knot in March 2023.