Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release

Suniel Shetty relives his iconic Border moments at the launch of the song 'Jaate Hue Lamhon'

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic Border role ahead of sequel release
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release

Suniel Shetty opens up about a possible return to one of his most iconic film Border.

The actor revealed that he would have reprised his role in the much-anticipated sequel Border 2 if his character had survived in the original movie.

The sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original 1997 hit film Border which starred Shetty alongside Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

The 64-year-old actor on Monday evening attended the launch of the song Jaate Hue Lamhon where he told reporters, “I will never forget this film … When I was offered this character, I was scared as I felt would I be able to play this character because playing a reel life character is easy but essaying a real-life character is very difficult," according to Hindustan Times.

"When I got my death sequence, I was very happy. When you die for the country, it feels good. But for the first time I felt that if I was alive in 'Border', then I would have become part of 'Border 2'. I always had this itch to wear the uniform,” Shetty, whose son is also in the film, added.

The film is slated to hit the big-screen on January 23, 2026.

Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife, hiding martial status in shocking claims
Karan Aujla accused of cheating on wife, hiding martial status in shocking claims
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on 5 crore alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on 5 crore alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport
Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport
Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation
Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser
Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy
Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success
Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance
Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance
Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims
Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition
Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend
Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend

Popular News

Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims

Karan Aujla hit with allegations of cheating on his wife in shocking claims
56 minutes ago
Mahhi Vij breaks silence on 5 crore alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij breaks silence on 5 crore alimony rumours amid divorce with Jay Bhanushali
an hour ago
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups

Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
an hour ago