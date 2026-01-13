Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release

Suniel Shetty opens up about a possible return to one of his most iconic film Border.
The actor revealed that he would have reprised his role in the much-anticipated sequel Border 2 if his character had survived in the original movie.
The sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original 1997 hit film Border which starred Shetty alongside Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.
The 64-year-old actor on Monday evening attended the launch of the song Jaate Hue Lamhon where he told reporters, “I will never forget this film … When I was offered this character, I was scared as I felt would I be able to play this character because playing a reel life character is easy but essaying a real-life character is very difficult," according to Hindustan Times.
"When I got my death sequence, I was very happy. When you die for the country, it feels good. But for the first time I felt that if I was alive in 'Border', then I would have become part of 'Border 2'. I always had this itch to wear the uniform,” Shetty, whose son is also in the film, added.
The film is slated to hit the big-screen on January 23, 2026.