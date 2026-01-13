Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu  

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently returned from a romantic getaway with her husband Raj Nidimoru, is already a big fan of Yami Gautam!
The 38-year-old Indian actress, who rose to popularity with her exceptional work in Telugu films, has showered immense praise on the Haq actress.
On Tuesday, January 13th, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories to share her review of the latest movie of Yami, which also starred Emraan Hashmi in the leading role.
The Kushi starlet shared the poster of Haq, with a brief statement that read, "I had to write this the moment the film ended because I was scared I’d lose even a fraction of what it made me feel."
"Stories like this are rare. So deeply human. So layered. So free of judgment or bias. And even rarer when they’re brought alive by an actor of this calibre," she noted.
The Theri actress, who can relate her story with the character played by Yami in Haq, as she also parted ways from her ex-husband, Naga Chaitaniya in 2021, continued sharing, "I felt everything. All at once, Love. Rage. Strength. Vulnerability. Hope."
She also praised the writers of the film, saying, "@reshunath your writing stayed with me," while showing love for Yami, writing, "@yamigautam your performance moved me in ways I can’t fully explain."
It is worth explaining that Yami Gautam is currently receiving warm reviews for her newly released movie, Haq, which premiered on Netflix on January 2nd, 2026.