  By Sidra Khan
Karan Aujla's wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer

Palak Aujla has shared her take on Karan Aujla’s alleged infidelity.

After the shocking claim about the Tauba Tauba hitmaker’s cheating, his wife broke her silence, sharing her opinion on the ongoing buzz.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 13, Palak Aujla publicly responded to the claims, revealing that she stands firm by her husband’s side.

In the story, the Maison Palké CEO posted a romantic photo with the 28-year-old Indian singer and rapper, showing the lovebirds posing closely at what appears to be a wedding ceremony.

The snap, which features Palak confiding in Karan, was shared along with a string of emojis, including a crown, two hearts and evil eyes off.

P.C. Instagram/palakkaujla
Palak’s move signals her trust and support for the Nothing Lasts singer.

For those unfamiliar, Karan Aujla found himself in a shocking controversy after a Canada-based artist accused him of cheating and keeping her in the dark about his marriage.

The artist, known as msgorimusic on Instagram and part of the rap duo Nyx & Nym, said she was in a private relationship with the Winning Speech singer, not knowing he was married to Palak Aujla.

She further claimed that she was "silenced and publicly shamed," stating that Karan's team reached out to an Indian influencer to spread false information to hide the situation.

