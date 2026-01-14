Malaika Arora breaks silence on latest dating rumour

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
The 'Housefull' star also got candid about her former relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, calling him integral part of her life

The Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has finally spoken about her relationship rumours regarding a mystery man, later identified as Harsh Mehta.

While speaking on The Namrata Zakaria Show, the 52-year-old addressed the ongoing speculations, stating, “People like talking. If you are spotted with somebody, it becomes a huge discussion. I don’t want to give unnecessary chatter too much fuel because it doesn’t serve any purpose.”

The relationship rumours started after the Housefull star was spotted with Harsh Mehta at singer Enrique Iglesias’ concert in Mumbai, after being sighted together at the airport, where both of them avoided posing together.

While adding to the conversation, Malaika also highlighted a pattern she has noticed on social media, where the actress is frequently associated with anyone whenever she steps out with someone, regardless of the relationship.

Moreover, the Welcome artist shared that even outings with colleagues, close friends, and even her manager usually spark rumours.

During the same interview, Malaika got candid about her former relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, calling him an important and integral part of her life, while choosing to keep matters underwraps.

Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan, and they both share a son, Arhaan, together.

On the professional front, Malaika was last spotted in the film Thamma.

