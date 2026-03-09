Usman Mukhtar raises concerning queries in troubling new updates

Usman Mukhtar has seemingly been hit by some personal troubles.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, March 9, the Pamaal star posted two stories, asking fans some concerning queries.
In the stories, the 40-year-old Pakistani actor and director sought information about measles and rubella vaccines, and also inquired about a "good pediatrician" in Rawalpindi.
It is worth mentioning that Usman Mukhtar shares a one-year-old daughter, Siera Inam Mukhtar, with his wife, Zunaira Inam.
He inquired, "Parents and doctors in Islamabad, could you please let me know if there is any hospital in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, or Lahore that offers separate measles and rubella vaccines instead of the MMR vaccine?"
Meanwhile, in the second story, the Jafaa actor asked, "Also, can anyone recommend a good paediatrician at CMH Rawalpindi and possibly help put me in touch with them?"
What is Measles?
According to the World Health Organization, measles is a "highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death."
The disease can affect people from any age group but is very common in children.
About Usman Mukhtar:
Born on July 27, 1985, Usman Mukhtar is a Pakistani actor, director, producer and cinematographer.
He recently garnered widespread attention and love for portraying Raza Haseeb opposite Saba Qamar's Malika in Pamaal.