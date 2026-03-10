Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement  

Karan Johar is the biggest cheerleader of Varun Dhawan’s dad, David, who is set to make a striking return in Bollywood.
On Tuesday, March 10th, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star took to his Instagram Stories to pay a sweet tribute to the veteran Indian director, who has made an important announcement regarding his upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Re-sharing the statement, Karan penned a sweet note, "Davidji is BACK!!!!" he also tagged Varun Dhawan and his father’s production company, Tips.
In the announcement, the 74-year-old director, who has produced superhit Bollywood films including Coolie, Judwa 2, Main Tera Hero, and others, shared that his new movie is slated to be released in theatres on June 12th.
"We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was scheduled for release on June 5th, a date we had announced several months ago," David shared.
He further shared that he decided after considering the ongoing political unrest and the Middle East realm, which might also affect the viewership of their upcoming project.
To avoid conflict, David Dhawan has now decided to premiere his new film in the theatres on June 12th, 2026.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also starred Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Jimmy Shergil and others in the leading roles.