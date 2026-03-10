News
  By Hania Jamil
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'

The 'Jaat' actor and his wife Lin Laishram tied the knot in 2023 and have embraced parenthood today

Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, have welcomed a baby girl on his father's birthday, making the celebration tenfold.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Jism 2 actor turned to his Instagram account to drop the first snaps of his daughter, featuring his dad and the newborn.

In the first click, Randeep's father could be seen smiling as he held the little angel with the caption, "Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa."

"And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world," he added.


He concluded the sweet note, penning, "A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Randeep and Lin announced that they are expecting their first baby back in November last year.

Just a day before, on March 10, the 49-year-old shared a joint post with his wife, giving fans a glimpse into their new journey with some stunning pregnancy photoshoot snaps.

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who first met through their work in theatre at the Motley theatre group, tied the knot on November 29, 2023.

