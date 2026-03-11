News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Ek Din’ is set to release in theatres in May 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto

‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Aamir Khan Productions finally released the official trailer of its upcoming romantic movie, Ek Din.

Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the leading role, the upcoming trailer showcases Rohan, played by Khan, who is madly in love with his colleague Meera, Pallavi, but due to his shy nature, he does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her.

However, a miracle happens and he finally gets his chance during the company trip to live with the love of his life for one day as apparently she would forget it all the next day.

‘Ek Din’ is set to release in theatres in May 2026


The trailer was released on Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, with the caption that read, “Kabhi kabhi EK DIN bhi kaafi hota hai.”

In the end, it read, “Ek Din Trailer Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026.”

Apart from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film also stars Kunal Kapoor.

Directed by: Sunil Pandey, the movie has been written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.

The forth coming movie has been produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan.

Ek Din, which is a remake of the 2016's Thai film One Day, ius scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo
Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement
Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth
Mahira Khan introduces ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ fiery character in unique style
Mahira Khan introduces ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ fiery character in unique style
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram leave fans in awe with adorable pregnancy photoshoot
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram leave fans in awe with adorable pregnancy photoshoot
Usman Mukhtar raises concerning queries in troubling new updates
Usman Mukhtar raises concerning queries in troubling new updates
Hania Aamir speaks out on equality as UN Women Pakistan Goodwill ambassador
Hania Aamir speaks out on equality as UN Women Pakistan Goodwill ambassador
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Women’s Day Card from Raha & Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Women’s Day Card from Raha & Ranbir Kapoor

Popular News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

4 hours ago
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
3 hours ago
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
3 hours ago