‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Aamir Khan Productions finally released the official trailer of its upcoming romantic movie, Ek Din.
Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the leading role, the upcoming trailer showcases Rohan, played by Khan, who is madly in love with his colleague Meera, Pallavi, but due to his shy nature, he does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her.
However, a miracle happens and he finally gets his chance during the company trip to live with the love of his life for one day as apparently she would forget it all the next day.
The trailer was released on Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, with the caption that read, “Kabhi kabhi EK DIN bhi kaafi hota hai.”
In the end, it read, “Ek Din Trailer Out Now! Watch #EkDin only in theatres on 1st May 2026.”
Apart from Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the upcoming Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film also stars Kunal Kapoor.
Directed by: Sunil Pandey, the movie has been written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra.
The forth coming movie has been produced by Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan.
Ek Din, which is a remake of the 2016's Thai film One Day, ius scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026.