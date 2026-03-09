Hania Aamir speaks out on equality as UN Women Pakistan Goodwill ambassador

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Hania Aamir, serving as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women Pakistan, urged action for women’s rights and equality, emphasizing that “silence never changed the world.”

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday on International Women’s Day, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet shared powerful message, calling for justice for women and girls.

The message read, "Equality isn’t complicated. If women and girls don’t have justice, we’re not there yet. This International Women’s Day, let’s turn our voices into real action. Because silence never changed the world"

She capped off the message, “Hania Aamir, National Goodwill Ambassador,UN Women Pakistan, RIGHTS. JUSTICE. ACTION. #FORALLWOMENANDGIRLS @unwomenpakistan”

Along with it the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum starlet simply wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day”

Aamir's appointment was announced in October 2025, with officials highlighting her as an "ideal advocate" to advance the mission of gender equality in Pakistan.

Her advocacy targets gender equality, women’s economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

She was selected specifically for her strong connection with Pakistan's youth to mobilize support for gender equality initiatives.

On the professional front, Hania Aamir is currently starring in the 2025–2026 blockbuster drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu alongside Bilal Abbas Khan.

