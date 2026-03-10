Mahira Khan introduces ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ fiery character in unique style

Mahira Khan recently introduced a fiery character of her upcoming movie, Aag Lagay Basti Mein in the most unique style.
The 41-year-old actress introduced none other than Tabish Hashmi’s villainous character in the new trailer.
Khan took to Instagram recently and posted the latest trailer featuring Hashmi’s character aka Chotay Sahab, who plays an an antagonist in the upcoming action-comedy-romance film.
In the caption, the Humsafar star wrote, “Every basti has that one man who changes the vibe....”
She then added, “Meet Chotay Sahab in Aag Lagay Basti Mein This Eid in Cinemas aka @tabishhashmi.”
The Neelofar actress also tagged Fahad Mustafa who will star alongside her in the forthcoming film.
For the unversed, Khan and Mustafa will star in the much awaited film that has been written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan.
Jointly produced by ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films, and Big Bang Films, the plot revolves around Barkat, played by Mustafa, an honest but struggling man, and his wife Almaas, portrayed by Khan, who grows frustrated with what she sees as his idealistic approach to life.
Apart from the leading actors, the supporting cast includes Javed Sheikh as a crime boss, Ali Raza, Mohib Mirza, Ali Rehman Khan, and social media star Shehzadi
It is to be noted here that Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starrer Aag Lage Basti Mein is scheduled for release in cinemas across Pakistan on this Eid-ul-Fitr.