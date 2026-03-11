Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father, who has been hospitalised for nearly three weeks, is expected to be discharged from hospital soon.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the condition of the veteran screenwriter, who had a minor brain hemorrhage, has now improved.
As reported by Indian journalist Vickey Lalwani, if his recovery continues as expected, the 88-year-old writer is likely to be discharged within the next three to four days.
The latest development comes as a relief to his family and well-wishers across the Bollywood.
The senior Khan had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital since February 17, after being brought in by his family physician.
At that time, the attending doctor confirmed that a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure had been successfully performed on February 18 by a neurosurgeon.
“We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DSA by a neurosurgeon and has been accomplished successfully, the doctor said, adding, “He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand.”
Moreover, friends and family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Javed Akhtar, visited the family of Salim Khan.