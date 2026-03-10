Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram leave fans in awe with adorable pregnancy photoshoot

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are soon going to be from two to three.
Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, March 9, the Jaat star shared a joint post with his model wife, giving fans some adorable glimpses into their heartwarming pregnancy journey.
In the post, the lovebirds shared four snaps from the pregnancy photoshoot, leaving their followers in awe.
For the special shoot, Lin exuded elegance in a cream-colored knitted ensemble, while Randeep looked dashing in a brown shirt and black pants.
While the Murder 3 actor did not write any caption, a heart-hands emoji said it all.
Notably, this marks Lin Laishram's first pregnancy with the Highway actor.
Fans' reactions:
Shortly after Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram posted the adorable photos, fans began flooding the comments with their heartfelt reactions and wishes.
"Waiting for the little bundle of joy," penned one expressing anticipation.
Another gushed, "Parents so good looking, the kid is gonna be blessed with A+++++++ genes!"
A third wished, "Wish you endless love, joy and precious moments, you are going to be wonderful parents."
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram:
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram first met through their work in theatre at Motley theatre group, where their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.
The couple tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai.