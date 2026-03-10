Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo

Excitement is building ahead of Shakira’s upcoming Mumbai concert, with reports suggesting Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh could join the global icon on stage for a special performance.
As per Filmfare, the Waka Waka singer will mark her return to India with a series of highly anticipated concerts this April.
She will perform live in Mumbai on April 10, followed by another major show in Delhi on April 15, marking one of the biggest international music events in India this year.
Moreover, the recent reports hinted that Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh might make a special appearance at the Mumbai concert, heightening the excitement among fans.
Even though no official confirmation has been made, speculation about the two global artists sharing the stage has taken over social media.
But Diljit has previously mentioned in interviews that Shakira invited him to join her tour and suggested they perform an "Indian version" of her hit song, Hips Don't Lie.
Notably, the tickets are exclusively available on the District by Zomato platform, with some prices reportedly reaching up to ₹32,000 due to high demand.
To note, if Diljit and Shakira collaborate, it would mark the second time the duo have been seen together.
They previously met at the 2025 MET Gala, where Diljit was spotted in a limousine with Shakira.