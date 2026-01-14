Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Zara Noor Abbas is currently appearing on Ek Jhooti Kahani, co-starring the veteran Mohib Mirza

The Khamoshi actress Zara Noor Abbas recently reflected on the hardships and joy of motherhood.

On January 14, 2026, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress shared an emotional post on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the difficulties of being a mother.

The post read, “When I die, bury me with a picture of my children. Because the greatest thing I’ve ever done isn’t my career, my house, or the money I made. It’s the sleepless nights I survived, the tiny hands I held, the laughter, the tears, and every hug that healed me.”

Zara's latest post touched everyone's hearts, as it showcased the Phaans star’s appreciation for the joys and challenges of parenting.

For those unaware, Zara tied the knot with the Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui in December 2017, and welcomed their daughter, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui, in March 2024, after experiencing stillbirth in 2021.

Last month, the Khamoshi alum celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary, while writing a loving note for her beloved husband, she penned down, "“So if our time is running out – day after day – we’ll make the mundane our masterpiece. The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowing we found it. Something so out of The Ordinary.”

“Congratulations on marking EIGHT years of this rollercoaster of a ride. Salute to our bravery and strength for keep going. We are masters of this now. Happy Anniversary my Bestfriend. I love you,” Zara added.

On the professional front, Zara is currently appearing on Ek Jhooti Kahani, co-starring the veteran Mohib Mirza, and continues to garner significant attention due to her phenomenal acting skills.


