Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?

It seems like Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who have been dating since 2023, are reportedly the newest married couple in town without marriage.
A source, in this regard, claimed to Page Six that while the couple is not married yet, they behave "like they're basically married already".
"They're obsessed with each other and always together," the tipster tattled.
According to the insider, the 30-year-old actor has also become involved in the lives of his 28-year-old girlfriend’s children, 7-year-old Stormi, and 3-year-old Aire, 3.
For the unversed, Jenner shares her two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
The insider’s news comes few days after Chalamet called Jenner his "partner" infront of everyone during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes 2026.
On January 11, the Dune actor thanked his "partner" and said "I love you" to the beauty mogul, who was in the audience, as he won Best Actor award for his newly released movie, Marty Supreme.
In the audience, Jenner could be seen mouthing back, "I love you, too."
Moreover, a week prior, he also gave a shoutout at the Critics' Choice Awards 2026, where he thanked her for their "foundation".
It’s worth mentioning here that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner met in January 2023 at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
The couple reportedly started seeing each other later in April 2023.