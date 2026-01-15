Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit

Tyler Perry has faced two separate sexual assault lawsuits in 2025

  • By Web Desk
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit

Tyler Perry is reportedly facing a major blow as his reputation apparently took a hit after another man accused him with allegations of sexual abuse.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old actor was slapped with two harassment lawsuits in 2025, with the second one being recently filed in December.

Now, as reported by Globe News, Perry is being shunned away by his Hollywood friends, following serious allegations.

“People are stunned by how quiet his friends are,” a insider dished out, adding, “Normally Meghan would rush out with public support. This time? Nothing. Not a word.”

Another insider went on to say, “This isn’t just about Tyler anymore.

According to the source, it’s about who knew what and when.

It’s worth mentioning here that the filmmaker and media mogul has been accused in two separate sexual assault lawsuits filed by actors last year.

The first lawsuit was filed by actor Derek Dixon in June 2025, alleging Perry for sexual assault and harassment.

Later in December, the Madea's Destination Wedding actor was slammed with a $77 million sexual assault and battery lawsuit by model Mario Rodriguez.

However, the Don't Look Up actor denied the allegations, labelling them just a “money grab”.

The insider news comes a few hours after the trailer for Tyler Perry’s project Joe’s College Road Trip was released.

The filmmaker not only directed and wrote about the Netflix movie but also stars in it alongside Angi Bones and Amber Reign.

