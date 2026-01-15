Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates

With an exciting new update, Bruno Mars is adding more to fans’ thrill.
On Wednesday, January 14, Variety reported that the I Just Might hitmaker – set to hit the road again after nearly a decade – has added 30+ additional dates to his highly anticipated upcoming tour, The Romantic.
The Die with a Smile singer announced his forthcoming fifth headlining concert tour on January 8 to promote his upcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic, releasing on February 27, 2026.
Bruno, who initially announced 38 concerts, has now added more than 30 new dates, bringing the total to nearly 70 shows spanning North America, Europe, and the U.K.
Second shows have been added in cities such as Las Vegas, Arlington, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Santa Clara, Madrid, and Milan, with Paris and Vancouver each hosting three nights on the tour.
Meanwhile, Toronto, Amsterdam, East Rutherford, and Los Angeles will now have four concerts each, while London will feature an impressive six-night run at Wembley Stadium in July.
The Romantic Tour 2026 new dates:
Sat, Apr 11 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Wed, Apr 15 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Sun, Apr 19 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field
Sun, Apr 26 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
Sun, May 3 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium
Sun, May 10 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Sun, May 17 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Wed, May 27 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Thu, May 28 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
Thu, Jun 18 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Sun, Jun 28 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion
Thu, Jul 2 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff Arena
Tue, Jul 7 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff Arena
Sat, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Wed, Jul 15 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro
Wed, Jul 22 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Fri, Jul 24 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Sat, Jul 25— London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Tue, Jul 28 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE
Tue, Aug 25 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Wed, Aug 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium
Wed, Sep 2 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Sun, Sep 6 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium
Sun, Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Sun, Sep 20 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Sun, Sep 27 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy
Tue, Oct 6 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Wed, Oct 7 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sun, Oct 11 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Fri, Oct 16 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
Sat, Oct 17 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place