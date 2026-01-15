Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates

The ‘I Just Might’ hitmaker announces 30+ additional dates for his upcoming highly anticipated The Romantic Tour

  • By Sidra Khan
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates

With an exciting new update, Bruno Mars is adding more to fans’ thrill.

On Wednesday, January 14, Variety reported that the I Just Might hitmaker – set to hit the road again after nearly a decade – has added 30+ additional dates to his highly anticipated upcoming tour, The Romantic.

The Die with a Smile singer announced his forthcoming fifth headlining concert tour on January 8 to promote his upcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic, releasing on February 27, 2026.

Bruno, who initially announced 38 concerts, has now added more than 30 new dates, bringing the total to nearly 70 shows spanning North America, Europe, and the U.K.

Second shows have been added in cities such as Las Vegas, Arlington, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Santa Clara, Madrid, and Milan, with Paris and Vancouver each hosting three nights on the tour.

Meanwhile, Toronto, Amsterdam, East Rutherford, and Los Angeles will now have four concerts each, while London will feature an impressive six-night run at Wembley Stadium in July.

The Romantic Tour 2026 new dates:

Sat, Apr 11 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium

Wed, Apr 15 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium

Sun, Apr 19 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field

Sun, Apr 26 — Atlanta, GA — Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

Sun, May 3 — Landover, MD — Northwest Stadium

Sun, May 10 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

Sun, May 17 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field

Wed, May 27 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Thu, May 28 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

Thu, Jun 18 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

Sun, Jun 28 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion

Thu, Jul 2 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff Arena

Tue, Jul 7 — Amsterdam, NL — Johan Cruijff Arena

Sat, Jul 10 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Wed, Jul 15 — Milan, IT — Stadio San Siro

Wed, Jul 22 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Fri, Jul 24 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Sat, Jul 25— London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Tue, Jul 28 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE

Tue, Aug 25 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Wed, Aug 26 — East Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium

Wed, Sep 2 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Sun, Sep 6 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium

Sun, Sep 13 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium

Sun, Sep 20 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Sun, Sep 27 — Air Force Academy, CO — Falcon Stadium at the United States Air Force Academy

Tue, Oct 6 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Wed, Oct 7 — Inglewood, CA — SoFi Stadium

Sun, Oct 11 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium

Fri, Oct 16 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Sat, Oct 17 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details
HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz
Selena Gomez gives cute Powerpuff-themed nod to Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez gives cute Powerpuff-themed nod to Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande
Ben Affleck in awe of BFF Matt Damon: 'What a fabulous actor’
Ben Affleck in awe of BFF Matt Damon: 'What a fabulous actor’

Popular News

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
2 hours ago
Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images

Hina Afridi, Taimoor Akbar drop jaw-dropping mehndi photoshoot images
12 hours ago
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win

Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
12 hours ago