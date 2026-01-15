Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have maintained an on-off relationship

  • By Web Desk
Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours
Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours

Jacob Elordi has once again sparked reunion rumours with Olivia Jade, with whom the Euphoria actor had an on-off relationship since 2022.

The 28-year-old actor was seen with the 26-year-old social media influencer on Wednesday, January 14, leaving a hotel in New York, according to Daily Mail.

The duo was also accompanied by Elordi's dog, Layla as they were seen climbing into an SUV together.

For their outing, the Wuthering Heights star donned a bright orange sweatshirt and camouflage pants with a white scarf wrapped around his neck.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have maintained an on-off relationship
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade have maintained an on-off relationship

Jade, on the other hand, wore a long sleeve black top and blue jeans along with a fur-collared coat.

Their out of blue outing comes after the Frankenstein actor was spotted putting a comfortable display with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 12.

It’s worth mentioning here that Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade dated for four years, before calling it quits in August 2025.

The couple, who has a history of maintaining an on-off relationship, then briefly rekindled their romance until officially going their separate ways in October last year.

At that time, the sources told PEOPLE that it's fully over. “They are not getting back together," they said, adding that the actor was "not looking for a serious relationship" at the time.

Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer
Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details
HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz

Popular News

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
42 minutes ago
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
2 hours ago
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
4 hours ago