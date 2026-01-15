Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours

Jacob Elordi has once again sparked reunion rumours with Olivia Jade, with whom the Euphoria actor had an on-off relationship since 2022.
The 28-year-old actor was seen with the 26-year-old social media influencer on Wednesday, January 14, leaving a hotel in New York, according to Daily Mail.
The duo was also accompanied by Elordi's dog, Layla as they were seen climbing into an SUV together.
For their outing, the Wuthering Heights star donned a bright orange sweatshirt and camouflage pants with a white scarf wrapped around his neck.
Jade, on the other hand, wore a long sleeve black top and blue jeans along with a fur-collared coat.
Their out of blue outing comes after the Frankenstein actor was spotted putting a comfortable display with Ana de Armas at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 12.
It’s worth mentioning here that Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade dated for four years, before calling it quits in August 2025.
The couple, who has a history of maintaining an on-off relationship, then briefly rekindled their romance until officially going their separate ways in October last year.
At that time, the sources told PEOPLE that it's fully over. “They are not getting back together," they said, adding that the actor was "not looking for a serious relationship" at the time.