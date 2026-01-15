Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

‘The Bluff’ trailer features Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban as violent pirates involved in a brutal clash

  • By Sidra Khan
Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer
Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fiercer than ever in The Bluff ultra-violent trailer.

On Wednesday, January 14, Prime Video released the high-octane trailer for the upcoming swashbuckler action thriller film on its official YouTube channel, showing a brutal bloodbath between Chopra and Karl Urban.

Once a pirate with a bloody past, Ercell (played by Priyanka Chopra) now seeks peace with her family in the Cayman Islands. But, as the synopsis reveals, "When her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart."

"Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival," The Bluff storyline adds.

The R-rated movie’s trailer opens with showing the story set in 1846 on The Caribbean Sea, with former pirate Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden embarked on a voyage with her family.

Things become chaotic when Captain Connor (portrayed by Karl Urban) - a pirate with a deep-rooted grudge against Ercell – attacks the ship with his gang of pirates.

'The Bluff' trailer


“Why did you betray me?” Urban asks the Mary Kom actress in the trailer, adding, “You think I would just let you slip away?”

The attack forces Ercell to unleash a violent battle against Captain Connor, leading in a deadly bloodbath.

Fans’ reactions:

“Never thought I'd seen Urban as a pirate, let alone as a villain again. Hell yeh,” commented a fan on the trailer.

Another excitedly stated, “Wtf..Priyanka deliveres a bang.”

“Literally flabbergasted,” expressed a third.

“This looks amazing, love the pirate empress,” added one more.

The Bluff release date:

Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban starring The Bluff is slated to hit cinemas on February 25, 2026.

Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours
Jacob Elordi still stuck on Olivia Jade as new move sparks reunion rumours
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Bruno Mars expands The Romantic Tour with 30+ new concert dates
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Tyler Perry's reputation in jeopardy after new sexual harassment lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner already behave like married couple?
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
Michael Jackson Estate seeks staggering fees from Paris Jackson over legal dispute
HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details
HBO releases 'Euphoria' Season 3 trailer with exciting new details
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
Teyana Taylor reveals emotional reunion with daughters after Golden Globe Win
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
BAFTA announces 2026's Rising Star nominees for EE awards category
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey drop 1st BTS of 'Sunday in the Park with George'
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Keanu Reeves packs on PDA with Alexandra Grant during cozy date night in NYC
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz
Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ move amid Travis Kelce retirement buzz

Popular News

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career

Suhana Khan reveals how rejection shaped her acting career
42 minutes ago
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message

Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new video with heartwarming message
2 hours ago
US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns

US suspends immigrant visa processing for 75 countries over benefits concerns
4 hours ago