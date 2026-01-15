Priyanka Chopra unleashes bloodbath against Karl Urban in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is fiercer than ever in The Bluff ultra-violent trailer.
On Wednesday, January 14, Prime Video released the high-octane trailer for the upcoming swashbuckler action thriller film on its official YouTube channel, showing a brutal bloodbath between Chopra and Karl Urban.
Once a pirate with a bloody past, Ercell (played by Priyanka Chopra) now seeks peace with her family in the Cayman Islands. But, as the synopsis reveals, "When her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart."
"Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival," The Bluff storyline adds.
The R-rated movie’s trailer opens with showing the story set in 1846 on The Caribbean Sea, with former pirate Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden embarked on a voyage with her family.
Things become chaotic when Captain Connor (portrayed by Karl Urban) - a pirate with a deep-rooted grudge against Ercell – attacks the ship with his gang of pirates.
“Why did you betray me?” Urban asks the Mary Kom actress in the trailer, adding, “You think I would just let you slip away?”
The attack forces Ercell to unleash a violent battle against Captain Connor, leading in a deadly bloodbath.
Fans’ reactions:
“Never thought I'd seen Urban as a pirate, let alone as a villain again. Hell yeh,” commented a fan on the trailer.
Another excitedly stated, “Wtf..Priyanka deliveres a bang.”
“Literally flabbergasted,” expressed a third.
“This looks amazing, love the pirate empress,” added one more.
The Bluff release date:
Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban starring The Bluff is slated to hit cinemas on February 25, 2026.