Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle

Tom Brady has broken his silence on dating rumours after a flirty New Year outing with Alix Earle.
Brady, in an exclusive interview with People, first after an outing with a social media personality, brushed off all the dating speculations, saying he does not have “much time for personal life.”
Speaking to the outlet at the Fanatics Studios launch party in Los Angeles on January 13, the former NFL (National Football League) star revealed that he is currently occupied with some “cool projects” and has no time for other personal stuff.
The 48-year-old said, “You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids. I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects, and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”
The father-of-three sons and a daughter, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, added that he spends the rest of his time with his kids.
“And then obviously, my little babies at home. No, they're not babies anymore. My oldest is 18. But seeing him thrive and grow – and there's nothing greater for a parent when you're seeing your kids do well. I'm so blessed in so many parts of my life," Brady continued.
The former New Eagles Patriots quarterback once again ignited dating rumours after he was spotted with Earle at a New Year's Eve party in St Barth's.
The videos of the event showed two people closely talking and getting cosy, sparking widespread online debate on the flirty encounter.
Following the online buzz, a Radar Online insider revealed that Brady’s close circle is talking about “how Alix is way too thirsty.”
Notably, Brady in mid-2025 sparked dating rumours with Sofia Vergara after the two were spotted together on a luxury yacht in Europe with other celebrities. The rumours were denied by both later.