Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open

Australian man, Jordan Smilth, is walking away with a one-million-dollar prize after Jannik Sinner missed his serve

  • By Hania Jamil
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open

In a shocking turn of events, amateur Jordan Smith collected 1 million Australian dollars after winning the "One Point Slam" against Jannik Sinner.

The thrilling contest put 24 professionals alongside 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards, and each match consisted of just one point, win and you advanced, lose and you are out.

On Wednesday, January 14, ahead of the Australian Open, Australia's Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final, having upset Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way.

The One Point Slam came to a conclusion with Jordan Smith emerging victorious and securing the AUD $1 million prize.

"Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point," said Smith, who planned to buy a house with his winnings.

The amateur field comprised winners of eight state championship rounds played across Australia, along with eight others who came through qualifying this week.

Besides that, eight wildcards went to celebrities, including Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.

"This event is the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience," Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told reporters.

The Australian Open starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday, with Sinner defending the men’s title and Madison Keys the women's.

LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing
Jordan Addison taken into custody in Florida for misdemeanor trespassing
Jordan Addison taken into custody in Florida for misdemeanor trespassing
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation after Xabi Alonso sacking
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation after Xabi Alonso sacking
Pokémon’s new LEGO sets mark 30th anniversary, evoke fans nostalgia
Pokémon’s new LEGO sets mark 30th anniversary, evoke fans nostalgia
Messi’s iconic F50 Tunit boots return with modern updates
Messi’s iconic F50 Tunit boots return with modern updates
Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea
Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea
Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit
Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit

Popular News

Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood

Zara Noor Abbas posts heartfelt tribute to parenthood
19 minutes ago
JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?

JoJo Siwa wedding shock: Is she quietly Married to Chris Hughes?
8 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open

Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
an hour ago