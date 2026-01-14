Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open

In a shocking turn of events, amateur Jordan Smith collected 1 million Australian dollars after winning the "One Point Slam" against Jannik Sinner.
The thrilling contest put 24 professionals alongside 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards, and each match consisted of just one point, win and you advanced, lose and you are out.
On Wednesday, January 14, ahead of the Australian Open, Australia's Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final, having upset Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way.
The One Point Slam came to a conclusion with Jordan Smith emerging victorious and securing the AUD $1 million prize.
"Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point," said Smith, who planned to buy a house with his winnings.
The amateur field comprised winners of eight state championship rounds played across Australia, along with eight others who came through qualifying this week.
Besides that, eight wildcards went to celebrities, including Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.
"This event is the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience," Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told reporters.
The Australian Open starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday, with Sinner defending the men’s title and Madison Keys the women's.