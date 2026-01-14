Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup

Ronaldo’s ‘robbed’ gesture after Al Nassr loss to Al Hilal sparks multiple-game ban threat

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-match reaction has put his career at risk ahead of 2026 FIF World Cup.

Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo could be in trouble once again after his gesture towards the referee was spotted during the 3-1 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. 

The Portuguese superstar could face a multiple-match suspension and a heavy fine.

According to beIN Sports, Ronaldo was not happy with a decision against Al-Nassr on Monday, January 12, during the match against Al-Hilal. He was seen gesturing 'robbed' towards the referee, and the officials have noted it.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Code classifies the gesture against the match officials as offensive conduct and damaging the integrity of the officials. They are set to review footage of Ronaldo, and if they find him guilty, he faces a multi-game ban.

The minimum punishment is a 2-match ban and a 20,000 Saudi Riyals fine, while the maximum is a 4-match ban and a 40,000 Riyals fine. Should the decision go against Ronaldo, he will miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League matches in January.

The suspension would lead to more issues for Al-Nassr, who have slipped up in the title race. They started the season with 10 wins in a row, but now find themselves seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal in the table.

CR7 was handed a two-match ban after the Super Cup defeat to Al-Hilal in 2024, when the referee noted 'disgraceful conduct' in his match report. 

Ronaldo was also suspended for one match after making an indecent gesture towards Al Shabab fans in response to their Lionel Messi chants.

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing
Jordan Addison taken into custody in Florida for misdemeanor trespassing
Jordan Addison taken into custody in Florida for misdemeanor trespassing
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri
Verstappen slams McLaren's 'sell your soul' team orders for Oscar Piastri
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation after Xabi Alonso sacking
Jurgen Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation after Xabi Alonso sacking
Pokémon’s new LEGO sets mark 30th anniversary, evoke fans nostalgia
Pokémon’s new LEGO sets mark 30th anniversary, evoke fans nostalgia
Messi’s iconic F50 Tunit boots return with modern updates
Messi’s iconic F50 Tunit boots return with modern updates
Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea
Sam Beal missing: Former NFL star’s sister issues desperate plea
Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit
Michael Carrick named Manchester United interim manager after Amorim exit
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism from Joan Laporta over guard of honour snub
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism from Joan Laporta over guard of honour snub

Popular News

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
42 minutes ago
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release

Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
an hour ago
Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds
3 hours ago