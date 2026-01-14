Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s post-match reaction has put his career at risk ahead of 2026 FIF World Cup.
Al-Nassr captain Ronaldo could be in trouble once again after his gesture towards the referee was spotted during the 3-1 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.
The Portuguese superstar could face a multiple-match suspension and a heavy fine.
According to beIN Sports, Ronaldo was not happy with a decision against Al-Nassr on Monday, January 12, during the match against Al-Hilal. He was seen gesturing 'robbed' towards the referee, and the officials have noted it.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Code classifies the gesture against the match officials as offensive conduct and damaging the integrity of the officials. They are set to review footage of Ronaldo, and if they find him guilty, he faces a multi-game ban.
The minimum punishment is a 2-match ban and a 20,000 Saudi Riyals fine, while the maximum is a 4-match ban and a 40,000 Riyals fine. Should the decision go against Ronaldo, he will miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League matches in January.
The suspension would lead to more issues for Al-Nassr, who have slipped up in the title race. They started the season with 10 wins in a row, but now find themselves seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal in the table.
CR7 was handed a two-match ban after the Super Cup defeat to Al-Hilal in 2024, when the referee noted 'disgraceful conduct' in his match report.
Ronaldo was also suspended for one match after making an indecent gesture towards Al Shabab fans in response to their Lionel Messi chants.