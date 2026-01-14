Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win

Emma Raducanu has finally ended her three-month drought with her first win of the 2026 season in Hobart.

According to The Guardian, the British tennis star claimed the first victory of the new year at the Hobart International on Tuesday, January 13, after defeating Camila Osorio.

2021 US Open winner showed her fighting spirit in Australia after coming back from behind to clinch a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win in a rain-delayed match.

Raducanu said of her tight victory, “These ones mean so much more. It’s such a fine line between winning and losing a match like that. It can easily affect your whole mood, your whole days, and your whole weeks. I try not to let that happen but it’s very difficult. This is a very good day for sure to stack up.”

The top seed was battling Osorio when rain stopped play. She led 6-3, 2-4 in the second set. The Colombian tennis player was gaining momentum when Raducanu broke back to 2-4 before suspension.

Talking about the tough fight, the 23-year-old said, “Very, very difficult match. We played under all conditions, and coming on and coming off a few times, it was really difficult. I don’t think I’ve slept over many matches in between, so that was also a new one for me. I thought Camila played an incredible match overall.”

The Brit was happy with her performance and her consistency during the tie-break.

Raducanu will now face Polish tennis player Magdalena Fręch in the Hobart International round of 16 on Thursday, January 15.

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win

