  By Bushra Saleem
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals

Alcaraz and Sabalenka to kick off Australian Open 2026 against Walton and Rakotomanga

  • By Bushra Saleem
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are in the same half of the Australian Open draw, which was revealed Thursday in Melbourne.

The record 10-time champion Djokovic and two-time defending titlist Sinner could meet in a blockbuster semi-final at the season’s first major.

Sinner leads Djokovic 6-4 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, which the Serbian once led 4-1. 

The 24-year-old Italian beat Djokovic in the 2024 Australian Open semi-finals en route to his maiden major crown. A rematch looms in the distance this fortnight.

Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, is aiming to capture his seventh major crown and complete a Career Grand Slam. The Spaniard is in the same half as rival Alexander Zverev. The 22-year-old begins against home hope Adam Walton.

Djokovic, 38, is aiming for his 25th major crown, which would break his tie with Margaret Court for most major singles titles in tennis history.

Sinner, seeded second, is chasing a three-peat at Melbourne Park and his fifth major title overall. The Serbian starts his campaign against Pedro Martinez while Sinner faces French lefty Hugo Gaston in the opening round.

Two of the most interesting first-round matches are sixth seed Alex de Minaur against former No. 6 Matteo Berrettini and Zverev's clash with hefty-serving Gabriel Diallo.

De Minaur and Berrettini spit their hard-court meetings in 2025, with the Italian improving to 3-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. Zverev and Diallo will meet for the first time.

