  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Jordan Addison taken into custody in Florida for misdemeanor trespassing

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested and booked into a Florida jail.

According to CBS News, Addison was arrested early Monday morning in Tampa, Florida and charged with probable cause misdemeanor trespassing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

As per the inmate arrest details, Seminole Indian Police arrested Addison at 3:46 a.m. ET, with the arrest location listed as 5223 Orient Drive, the address of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Addison was booked at 7:33 a.m. and was released from custody at 2:40 p.m. after posting bail ($500 cash bond). His exact charge, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance, is a Level 1 misdemeanor.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he had just learned of Addison's arrest.

O'Connell said, "I don't wanna speculate on that in any way, shape or form. I do think we've gotta get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating at this point would be incredibly premature for me."

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI in July 2024 after falling asleep at the wheel of his vehicle near Los Angeles International Airport. 

He pleaded guilty to a "wet reckless" offense and was charged with two misdemeanors. The NFL suspended him the first three games of the 2025 season.

In July 2023, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving after Minnesota State Patrol pulled him over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone days before training camp opened.

Addison, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns, all career lows, last season as the Vikings offense struggled.

