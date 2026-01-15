Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights 

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Sportico's list of the world's highest-paid athletes.
The Portuguese star earned estimated $260 million (£194m) in 2025, almost twice as much as his long-time rival Lionel Messi.
Much of Ronaldo's earnings came from his $200 million contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while the remaining was from endorsements and off-field ventures.
He has consistently been one of the world's top earners, having made at least $100 million every year for the past nine years and 2025 marks his third consecutive year earning over $200 million.
Messi, on the other hand is the third highest-paid athlete in 2025, earning $130 million which is about half of Ronaldo’s earnings.
The Argentine football star recently signed a new contract with Inter Miami, the MLS Cup winners, that runs through 2028.
While, Ronaldo has extended his contract with Al-Nassr until summer 2027.
Besides this, both Ronaldo and Mess are also expected to participate in the upcoming World Cup which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, with games in 11 US stadiums, three in Mexico and two in Canada.