Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision

Tom Brady has praised Travis Kelce as he broke silence on Kansas City Chief stars’ retirement rumours.
According to The Sports Rush, between their historically lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX, their 6-11 regular season record, and Patrick Mahomes’ torn ACL, it certainly seems as if the Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty has all but come to an end.
To make matters even worse, many have believed this to be the final season of Travis Kelce’s career on account of his wedding date with Taylor Swift.
The 36-year-old tight end has made it clear that he won’t be rushing to make a decision on his retirement. After all, when you’ve held the exact same job title for 13 consecutive years, it can be a bit difficult to imagine yourself doing anything else.
Tom Brady, too, believes that the 11-time Pro Bowler should strongly consider lacing up the cleats for at least one more season in 2026.
Former NFL star said, “He doesn’t need my advice. The guy has had a Hall of Fame career without any of mine, he doesn’t need it now. He’s a stud, man. What a great player he’s been. He could still play.”
“He looked great this year and I thought it was one of the best year’s he’s had in a long time. I love watching him play. I love his personality. I love his temperament. I love his competitiveness. He’s one of the all-time greats that ever played this game,” he continued.
Whether Kelce ultimately walks away or returns for a 14th season, his legacy in Kansas City is already secure.