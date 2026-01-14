LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games' ticket lottery began on Wednesday, giving fans a chance to see their favourite athletes with affordable tickets.
Registration opened for fans to enter a random ticket draw covering all events that will take place at the Games, with tickets starting at $28. The draw will remain open until mid-March.
If chosen, fans will be notified via email and will be given a time slot to purchase tickets in April.
One million of those tickets will sell for $28, and about one-third are set to cost less than $100.
Casey Wasserman, the chairman of LA 2028, said on Tuesday, January 13, "These Games belong to everyone. These Games have to be affordable and inclusive."
The announcement of affordable ticket prices came as the 2026 men's football World Cup faced backlash for the prices of tickets.
Moreover, a special early purchase window will also be open for residents in the LA area and Oklahoma City, where some Olympic Games are also being held.
2028 will be the first time the Olympics will be held in the US since the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics twice, in 1932 and 1984, and is planning to use its already established infrastructure to host the Games.
How the LA 2028 Olympics ticketing work?
Using their name, email and zip code, fans will register to enter into the random draw for time slots to buy tickets in April.
The earlier a slot is given to a fan, the better their chances at securing tickets, as securing a slot does not guarantee that there will be tickets available once a time slot is open.
Furthermore, the first set of tickets will be up for purchase from April 9 to 19. Admission for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games will be among the tickets on offer.
Most of the Games will be held across LA and Southern California, while both canoeing and softball will be held in Oklahoma.