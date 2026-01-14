Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move

The legendary player previously rejected a $1.4 billion offer from Al Ittihad, the president reveals

Lionel Messi has extended his Inter Miami contract for three years, keeping him in the pink jersey until 2028; however, that is not enough to convince the Saudi clubs.

In a surprising move, Al Ittihad's top executive, Anmar Al Haili, has opened up about an unprecedented offer he has prepared for the Argentine player.

As reported by Marca, the president of Al Ittihad noted, "If Messi agrees to sign with us, I would offer him a contract in which he could earn the amount he wanted. Regarding the duration, it could even be for life."

Moreover, he also revealed that he has presented an offer to Messi previously, which he rejected for his family.

"I offered him 1.4 billion euros, and he rejected it for the good of his family, even though I had convinced them," Anmar noted.

He underscored that financially he has no limits for a contract with Messi, as acquiring the "best player in the world" could balance the equation.

Notably, Lionel Messi remains with Inter Miami and will be part of the inauguration of his team's new stadium, which is scheduled for the middle of this year.

