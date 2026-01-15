Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

This year's World Sports Photography Awards were the most successful ever

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed
Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

BBC Sport and the World Sport Photography Awards revealed this year's most stunning sports images from around the globe.

The selection features the top winners across all 24 award categories including Gold, Silver, Bronze and Special Merit recipients.

This year's World Sports Photography Awards were the most successful ever with a record 23,130 images submitted by 4,120 photographers from 123 countries.

Who won the top prize?

A photograph showing Carlos Alcaraz hitting a tennis ball, captured as a shadow image won the top prize at the 2026 World Sports Photography Awards.

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

The winning image, titled "CARLOS' SHADOW HITS A BALL" by Edgar Su was taken during Alcaraz's fourth-round match against Jack Draper at the 2025 Australian Open Melbourne.

Top 10 sports images

The Underworld by Beatrice Ryder da Costa

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

India v England layers by Richard Heathcote

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

American football: One Player. 110,000 Screaming Fans. by Christian Gresko

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Athletics: Tokyo Rocket by Kenjiro Matsuo

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Baseball: Bubble by Steph Chambers

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Basketball: Breakaway for the Lead by Bob Donnan

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Boxing: Uppercut by Alexis Goudeau

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Cycling: Vistas desde el abandono by Aritz Arambarri Goenaga

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Equestrian: Equine Reflection by Morgan Treacy

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

Football: Black & White Passion by Luis Amaral

Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed


Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2025 income hits jaw-dropping heights
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Tom Brady breaks silence on dating rumours after outing with Alix Earle
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Australian Open 2026: Sinner, Djokovic, Alcaraz, Zverev favored for semifinals
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Travis Kelce earns Tom Brady's praise ahead of retirement decision
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move
Messi receives blank check offer from Saudi club in shock move
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
Jannik Sinner loses to amateur in One Point Slam ahead of Australian Open
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
LA 2028 Olympics ticket lottery opens with prices starting at $28
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo post-match meltdown puts career at risk ahead of World Cup
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Most anticipated video games of 2026: GTA VI, 007 First Light, and more
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing
Steve Bisciotti reveals surprising reason behind John Harbaugh's firing

Popular News

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
7 minutes ago
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details

Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
19 minutes ago
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme

Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
35 minutes ago