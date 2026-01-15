Best sports photos 2026: Top stunning images revealed

BBC Sport and the World Sport Photography Awards revealed this year's most stunning sports images from around the globe.
The selection features the top winners across all 24 award categories including Gold, Silver, Bronze and Special Merit recipients.
This year's World Sports Photography Awards were the most successful ever with a record 23,130 images submitted by 4,120 photographers from 123 countries.
Who won the top prize?
A photograph showing Carlos Alcaraz hitting a tennis ball, captured as a shadow image won the top prize at the 2026 World Sports Photography Awards.
The winning image, titled "CARLOS' SHADOW HITS A BALL" by Edgar Su was taken during Alcaraz's fourth-round match against Jack Draper at the 2025 Australian Open Melbourne.
Top 10 sports images
The Underworld by Beatrice Ryder da Costa
India v England layers by Richard Heathcote
American football: One Player. 110,000 Screaming Fans. by Christian Gresko
Athletics: Tokyo Rocket by Kenjiro Matsuo
Baseball: Bubble by Steph Chambers
Basketball: Breakaway for the Lead by Bob Donnan
Boxing: Uppercut by Alexis Goudeau
Cycling: Vistas desde el abandono by Aritz Arambarri Goenaga
Equestrian: Equine Reflection by Morgan Treacy
Football: Black & White Passion by Luis Amaral