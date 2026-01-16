Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’

The King costars, Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet once again reunited in a movie together.
Josh Safdie, the director of Chalamet’ newly released film, Marty Supreme, during a recent talk at London’s BFI Southbank, revealed a major “Easter egg” from the sports drama movie.
According to the director, Pattinson played a secret role in the movie that went unnoticed by most audience until now.
As per Safdie, the The Batman actor provides the voice of the announcer and umpire during the British Open semifinals sequence in the movie.
“No one knows this, but that voice, the commentator, the umpire, is Pattinson,” said the filmmaker, describing the Mickey 17 actor's uncredited appearance.
While further talking about it, he explained that the Twilight star’s uncredited role came about naturally.
“I don’t know any British people,” Safdie joked, recounting how he invited Pattinson to the booth to lend his voice to the British Open semifinals.
It’s worth mentioning here that in this specific sequence, the Dune actor’s character faces off against Hungarian champion Bela Kletzki.
This isn't the only collaboration between Pattinson and Chalamet. The duo is set to clash onscreen in Dune: Part Three.
The upcoming movie is set for release in December 2026.
In the meantime, Timothée Chalamet starrer Marty Supreme was released on December 25, 2025, and has so far earned over $3 billion worldwide in total box office revenue.
Robert Pattinson, on other hand, will soon star in romantic drama movie, The Drama in April 2026.