Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ empire has apparently hit rock bottom after the rapper reportedly sold a prized possession.
It’s been confirmed that the disgraced music mogul, who is currently behind the bars, recently sold his matte black private jet from behind bars.
A representative for Silver Air Private Jets, that was previously managing Combs' aircraft, confirmed that the jet was no longer under his name since October 2025.
Now insiders, in this regard, told Radar Online, that his moves were both unavoidable and deeply humiliating for him.
Shedding light on the 56-year-old rapper’s struggling financial state, a source familiar with the transaction noted, "Parting with the jet was a calculated move driven by the need to free up cash and protect what resources remained, rather than any desire to simplify his lifestyle."
The source dished out, "It underlines just how profoundly Diddy's situation has shifted from one of abundance and choice to one defined by constraint and necessity."
The jailed rapper, was once one of the wealthiest people in hip-hop and entertainment.
Combs’ net worth estimated by Forbes to reached $1 billion in 2022.
Things took different turns after his arrest in September 2024.
During his July 2025 trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.
However, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution.
In October last year, the music mogul was sentenced imprisonment for over four years and is scheduled for release in May 2028.