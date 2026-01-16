Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon spilt secrets on their 30 years of closeness as the new film, The Rip, finally premiered.

In an interview with USA Today, both actors reflected on their relationship, which they had been maintaining for three decades. 

Damon began the heartfelt conversation, while promoting the new thriller-crime movie, he said, "I don’t know if there was a moment of, ‘You want to go do karate in the garage?"

"It was an incremental series of those moments. Friendships at that age are incredible and special and life-changing," the 55-year-old American actor and film producer added.

Both actors are seated in a Midtown hotel, expressing gratitude after conquering Hollywood over the past 30 years.

"It’s not useful to see what it is that people are opining on," Affleck added before Damon noted, 'I don’t think I’ve looked at a comments section since the first time I looked at a comments section (laughs). I was like, ‘Well, I’ll never do that again!" 

This interview came a day before their latest joint project, The Rip, was released on Netflix. 

The much-anticipated movie finally landed on Netflix on January 16th, 2026. 

Notably, the longtime pals reunite on screen as Miami-based police officers, with Matt Damon taking on the role of Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Ben Affleck portraying Detective Sergeant JD Byrne in The Rip

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Kyle Chandler, and Lina Esco 

