Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements

Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are back to the music scenes with exciting announcements.
The former One Direction bandmates sparked a wild frenzy among fans on Thursday, January 15, as they turned to their respective Instagram accounts on the same time to announce about their upcoming music releases.
In a thrilling new post, Tomlinson dropped a stunning cover as he announced the release of his upcoming single, Imposter.
“My next single ‘Imposter’ will be out on the 20th January! Can’t wait for you guys to hear it. Pre-save it now! Link in bio,” he captioned.
This poster shows the song name “IMPOSTER” in big orange letters at the top, while right below it was a picture of Louis Tomlinson repeated several times with a blurry effect, making it look like multiple versions of him in a stunning artistic concept.
Coinciding with the 34-year-old singer’s update, Harry Styles shared a post announcing his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
Alongside sharing the album’s release date – March 6, 2026 – Styles also posted the cover of his forthcoming release.
The artwork of the album shows the 31-year-old English pop star in sunglasses, posing beneath a disco ball that appears to hang from the night sky.
Fans’ reactions:
The eagle-eyed One Direction fans were quick to spot the coinciding timings of Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles’ posts and expressed their excitement over it.
“WHAT A GREAT DAY TO BE A DIRECTIONER,” commented one.
Another expressed, “YOU CAN'T TELL ME THIS WASN'T COORDINATED.”
“SAME DAY SAME HOUR CRAZY WE ARE ALL 15 YEAR OLDS AGAINNNNNN,” a third added.
About One Direction:
One Direction, or 1D, was a popular English-Irish boy band formed in London in 2010.
The band members included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, who sold over 70 million records worldwide and became one of the best-selling boy bands.
In 2016, the group took an indefinite hiatus and hasn’t returned since.