Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum

The Housemaid actress opened up about her time filming the 2010 romance Dear John with Channing Tatum, recalling a shocking prank.
Speaking to Deadline on January 15, the 40-year-old actress recalled that Tatum once urinated on her leg on the beach without even observing her at first.
Seyfried stated, “I didn’t realize at first and then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me.’”
She added that she had to prevent one of the makeup artists from accidentally drinking from a nearby coffee cup that had been affected.
Despite the prank, the Mean Girls alum remembered her time at the set was full of fun, amazing and laughter, stating, “He and I effed with each other the entire movie in a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny and we had a great time.”
Seyfried shared several glimpses of her close friendship with Tatum over the years in a Instagram post in 2021, featuring black-and-white photos of the duo making silly faces on set, captioned “#tbt DEAR JOHN.”
Their enduring friendship is one example among multiple Hollywood BFFs, including Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.