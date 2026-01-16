Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum

The 'Mean Girls' alum recalled that Tatum once urinated on her leg on the beach without even observing her at first

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum
Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum

The Housemaid actress opened up about her time filming the 2010 romance Dear John with Channing Tatum, recalling a shocking prank.

Speaking to Deadline on January 15, the 40-year-old actress recalled that Tatum once urinated on her leg on the beach without even observing her at first.

Seyfried stated, “I didn’t realize at first and then I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why he’s standing so close to me.’”

She added that she had to prevent one of the makeup artists from accidentally drinking from a nearby coffee cup that had been affected.

Despite the prank, the Mean Girls alum remembered her time at the set was full of fun, amazing and laughter, stating, “He and I effed with each other the entire movie in a super, super fun way. He’s very, very funny and we had a great time.” 

Seyfried shared several glimpses of her close friendship with Tatum over the years in a Instagram post in 2021, featuring black-and-white photos of the duo making silly faces on set, captioned “#tbt DEAR JOHN.”

Their enduring friendship is one example among multiple Hollywood BFFs, including Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, and Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle
Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'
Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'
Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna

Popular News

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries

Marc Guehi nears Manchester City move amid defender injuries
11 minutes ago
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle

John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle

an hour ago
Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum

Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum
48 minutes ago